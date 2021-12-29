3 Daryl Dike alternatives West Brom should move for if deal for Orlando striker can’t be struck

West Bromwich Albion head coach Valerien Ismael is desperate to bring in a new striker and the main target when the January transfer window opens is USA international Daryl Dike.

The Frenchman is eyeing up a reunion with the youngster after signing him for Barnsley last season, with Dike helping the Tykes into the Championship play-offs against all odds.

Dike scored nine times for the Yorkshire side in the 2020-21 campaign but he headed back to Orlando City of the MLS when the English season was finished, and has since scored 11 goals in 19 appearances back in his native country.

John Percy reported on Christmas Eve that negotiations were ongoing into bringing Dike to The Hawthorns on loan, but who should be looked at if they cannot get a deal over the line? Let’s look at some potential alternatives.

Mbaye Diagne

The Baggies may have lost a few players since Diagne played for them last season, but why not try for him again?

The Senegalese forward made an impact when he arrived mid-season – he scored three times in the Premier League however his goals and performances could not save Albion from the drop.

Now back at Galatasaray, Diagne has been in and out of the first team at the Turkish giants but has still made 14 appearances in the Super Lig this season.

Could a deal be done to bring him back though? He’s definitely the kind of striker that the Baggies need right now.

Dwight Gayle

Whilst he’s not the physical type that Dike is, Gayle is thought to be a target for West Brom ahead of the transfer window opening.

Gayle had a prolific season at the club in the 2018-19 campaign whilst on loan from Newcastle United, scoring 23 league goals in 39 outings as the Baggies failed to win promotion back to the top flight.

He’s found game-time hard to come by at St. James’ Park and now 32 years old, Gayle will want to be playing football.

If Albion could do a loan deal for the experienced striker then it could be a masterstroke

Folarin Balogun

A player who is seemingly wanted by half the Championship, the Arsenal youngster is all set to go and get his first taste of regular senior football in the second half of the current campaign.

The 20-year-old has 13 goals in 11 outings in the under-23’s Premier League which shows that he’s ready to make that step up – could The Hawthorns be an ideal destination?

He’s not a physical, powerful target man-type of striker but he likes to take defenders on and make things happen – an exciting player indeed.

He’s no Dike in terms of how he plays but he could be a game-changer – he does however lack experience.