Barnsley have relieved manager Darrell Clarke of his duties after just 293 days in charge.

The Tykes sit eight points adrift of the play-off places, and worries have been expressed over a dismal home record: only five wins out of 18 home games this season.

With the Barnsley hierarchy confirming former captain and now-coach Connor Hourihane will take charge until the end of the 24/25 season, Football League World takes a look at the Reds prospects in the managerial market this summer.

Rob Edwards

Reuters

42-year-old Edwards represents an intriguing option, bringing significant promotion credentials that align perfectly with Barnsley's immediate ambitions.

Edwards successfully guided Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two in the 2021-22 season.

During his time at Watford, he demonstrated tactical flexibility and an ability to manage higher-caliber players before taking Luton Town to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs in 2023.

Interestingly, Edwards has maintained a notably low profile since his departure from Kenilworth Road in January 2025.

Despite his impressive CV, he has been conspicuously absent from the usual managerial rumor mill that typically follows high-profile dismissals. This period of reflection may have allowed Edwards time to refine his approach and prepare for his next challenge.

Leam Richardson

Leam Richardson emerges as a strong candidate for the Tykes job, bringing proven League One credentials after masterminding Wigan Athletic's 2021-22 title triumph.

Originally starting at Accrington Stanley, Richardson built his reputation through assistant roles with Paul Cook before taking the Wigan helm permanently in 2021.

Despite the club facing administration and a 12-point deduction, he kept them in League One before delivering the title the following season.

Though his recent Championship stint at Rotherham proved challenging, his League One expertise and 1.31 points-per-game average make him well-suited to Barnsley's promotion ambitions.

Michael Duff

Michael Duff’s potential return to Oakwell presents an intriguing option, especially after a spell away that saw mixed results at Swansea City and Huddersfield Town.

Having left Barnsley in 2022 after a promising stint that included guiding them to a play-off final, Duff's time elsewhere hasn't quite matched the same success. At Swansea, his more direct approach clashed with the club’s traditional possession-based style, leading to his sacking after a difficult start to the 2023-24 season.