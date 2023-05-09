Doncaster Rovers are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Danny Schofield on Monday morning.

It was confirmed that the Rovers hierarchy had decided to part company with Schofield less than seven months after he replaced Gary McSheffrey in the dugout at the Eco-Power Stadium, with the club's form going drastically downhill in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

The South Yorkshire outfit were expected to be in a promotion battle following their relegation from League One, and despite being just one place outside the play-offs at the start of 2023, just five wins from their last 22 league outings saw them end in 18th position.

They will look to rebuild and go again next season, but a new manager or head coach is needed before then - let's take a look at THREE names who could feature in the running to be Schofield's replacement.

Darrell Clarke

If Doncaster want to go with an individual who knows how to get a club out of League Two, then Clarke could be their man.

Clarke has been highly-rated at points in his career and when with Bristol Rovers in 2016 he was wanted by Leeds United, but he ended up staying with the Gas at the time.

Since then, he has been with Walsall and most recently Port Vale, who he won promotion with last season to League One when they defeated Mansfield Town in the fourth tier play-off final at Wembley.

Despite being sacked by Vale last month after winning just two of their previous 18 league matches, Clarke will feel like he can land a top League Two job or perhaps one even in League One, and the Doncaster role not only provides a good opportunity but it would also bring him closer to his birthplace of Mansfield.

David Artell

It's perhaps always a risk to consider a manager who has only ever worked at one club before, and in Artell he enjoyed some very successful times in a five-year stint with Crewe Alexandra.

Promoted from the Railwaymen's academy setup to become the first-team boss in 2017, Artell won promotion to League One with Crewe in 2020 and in their first season back in the third tier they finished 12th - their highest league position in 15 years.

Things did end sourly in 2021-22 for Artell though as after some of his best players were sold to clubs higher up in the football pyramid, results faltered and Crewe were relegated last April, signalling the end of his time as manager.

With promotion on his CV however, Artell would be a decent proposition for Rovers and he could get the best out of some of their youngsters who are coming through the ranks.

Grant McCann

Some say never go back, but McCann could be the most sensible and ideal option if he can be tempted back to the club.

McCann had just one season as Rovers manager but he took them to the League One play-offs in 2018-19, only to lose out in the semi-finals on penalties to Charlton Athletic - he then headed to Hull City where he suffered relegation but then promotion back to the Championship with the Tigers.

Most recently, McCann has been re-hired and sacked by Peterborough United and even though he perhaps didn't have managing in League Two on his radar, the prospect of trying to turn Donny's fortunes around again could be tempting.

Just last week, Alan Nixon reported that McCann is waiting on Doncaster's call if they sacked Schofield - now they have done it could be inevitable that the ex-Northern Ireland international midfielder gets a second crack.