3 Danny McNamara replacements Millwall should consider if QPR secure 23-year-old’s signature

QPR are considering an ambitious swoop for Millwall right-back Danny McNamara, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The R’s are seemingly looking to bolster their wing-back options this summer ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Now under the stewardship of Michael Beale, QPR will be looking to compete at the top end of the division once the new campaign gets underway in a month.

Millwall will also be ambitious when the new season commences in late July, after narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

Here, we take a look at three possible Danny McNamara replacements that Millwall could consider if McNamara is to depart this summer…

Regan Poole

Regan Poole should be on the radars of multiple Championship clubs this summer, when regarding the season he just enjoyed with Lincoln City.

A source of consistency, the 23-year-old managed to win the Imps’ Player of the Season award, with the defender also filling in as a central defender.

A full-back with excellent progressive capabilities and passing statistics, he also proved to be a rather dominant defender.

A Championship move would certainly be justified this summer.

Marlon Fossey

Lots of Championship clubs are considering moves for Marlon Fossey this month, and with QPR casting their eyes over McNamara, Millwall could add the 23-year-old to their radar.

An exciting wing-back with bundles of pace and energy, Fossey’s ability to progress and create in the final third would add another dimension to Millwall’s attacking play.

He has also grown and improved defensively whilst on loan with Bolton Wanderers and has the potential to thrive in the second-tier next season on loan from Fulham.

Kaine Kesler Hayden

Another Premier League wing-back who could be available on a loan deal this summer is Kaine Kesler Hayden, with the 19-year-old starting the last campaign in excellent form with Swindon Town.

Looking above the level in League Two, Kesler Hayden continued his progression with MK Dons during the second half of the campaign.

Now seemingly ready for a chance in the Championship, the young wing-back’s blistering pace and direct running would pose a real threat in the second tier.