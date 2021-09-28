3 curveballs Nigel Adkins could throw at Ian Evatt ahead of Charlton Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Nigel Adkins is under pressure in the Charlton Athletic dugout after picking up just six points and one win from the club’s opening nine outings.

Ian Evatt’s easy on the eye Bolton Wanderers side will be looking to turn the home crowd on the manager as soon as they can with the fan base making their feelings on Adkins clear in recent weeks.

The Trotters have lost their last two but will be confident of causing problems on Tuesday evening after making a very positive start following promotion from League Two.

The Addicks have an excellent squad for League One level therefore Adkins has plenty of options at his disposal in looking to drag them out of the relegation zone. Adkins has made 18 changes to the starting XI in the last three matches so it is anyone’s guess what the line-up will look like at The Valley.

With that in mind, we take a look at three curveballs the former Southampton boss could throw at Ian Evatt on Tuesday evening…

Leko through the middle

Jonathan Leko has been in and out of the team since arriving on loan from Birmingham City on transfer deadline day.

In looking to combat Bolton’s desires to have a lot of possession the Addicks may press the Trotters higher up the pitch.

A potential front three of Corey Blackett-Taylor, Leko and Elliot Lee could create the intensity needed to win the ball in advanced areas and stop Bolton finding their groove in South London.

Back three

Jason Pearce had a tough afternoon as Charlton were slightly fortunate not to concede more than twice against Portsmouth. Club captain Pearce was expected to be a squad player this year but has come in for Akin Famewo of late. Famewo may well return to the side on Tuesday evening and his ball playing ability makes him suit a three at the back system.

This would spring a little surprise on Evatt and with the Addicks blessed with left wing back options in the form of Pape Souare and Ben Purrington the change could work.

Jaiyesimi return

Diallang Jaiyesimi has not even made the final 18 for the last three matches following a disappointing display against Cheltenham Town. The 22-year-old managed five goals and six assists last season but has struggled to settle down in SE7 since arriving at the end of January.

Jaiyesimi offers a more unpredictable threat than the rest of Charlton’s forwards with his one versus one dribbling ability elite in the third tier. Evatt cannot be expecting the former Swindon Town man to be heavily involved given his absence from the squad of late but Jaiyesimi is not injured and could be recalled to make a difference.