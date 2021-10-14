3 curveballs Nathan Jones could throw at Gary Rowett as Luton travel to Millwall

Luton Town travel to Millwall on Saturday afternoon, with The Hatters hoping to taste victory at The Den for the first time this century.

The Bedfordshire club, who have been showing fearlessness this Championship campaign, will travel with confidence that they can break The Lion’s seven-game unbeaten run.

Luton have performed well in recent weeks, and whilst it has not always resulted in victory, there is still an overarching sense of pride amongst the supporters.

Given how they have performed with expected goals in mind, Jones will be pondering about how his side sit 13th in the Championship table, but he will know that the clash with The Lions will be a difficult test.

22 questions about Luton Town away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 True or false? Luton's current away kit is white True False

Here, we take a look at 3 curveballs that Nathan Jones could throw at his opposite number when Millwall host The Hatters on Saturday…

Physical front-line

Perhaps the most speculative of the three curveballs is Jones opting to deploy a front two of Cameron Jerome and Elijah Adebayo.

In recent weeks, Luton have found success by operating in a 5-2-1-2 formation, with Harry Cornick’s pace complementing Adebayo’s power and intelligence.

Whilst that combination is likely to be trusted against The Lions, Jones may also be thinking to turn to Jerome. The vastly experienced frontman would help Luton dominate the aerial battles against a strong Millwall defence, with the technically gifted players like Luke Berry and Jordan Clark playing off the front men.

Jones has often turned to a powerful front two when he expects a physical contest, with James Collins partnering Adebayo on occasions last time out, and going even further back, Danny Hylton and Collins helped dominate defences.

A return to 5-2-3?

Jones has been extremely flexible when it comes to formations, with Jones tending to match up his opposition, but he has not been confined to doing that.

Admiral Muskwe returned to the starting line up for the club’s U23s during the week for a match against Bournemouth, with the 23-year-old netting Luton’s goal in a 1-1 draw.

Muskwe has shown his excellence already this season and has proven to be a flexible option, and subsequently, he could be given the left-wing role.

Henri Lansbury in for Glen Rea

In similar fashion to Luke Berry, Glen Rea has come in from the fringes and performed excellently recently.

The holding midfielder has earned the trust of Jones over the years, which is why he is sometimes brought in for specific roles against specific opposition.

However, Henri Lansbury might be needed in a game against tough opposition like Millwall.

As well as being a player who shines when it comes to the gritty side of the game, the former Arsenal man also has the ability to unlock defences and progress the play, and in a contest against a side who do not tend to concede many goals, then Lansbury could be the answer.