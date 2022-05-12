3 curveballs Nathan Jones could throw at Carlos Corberan ahead of Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town

Luton Town host Huddersfield Town tomorrow evening in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals.

After tonight’s clash, the Hatters will be heading to the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday night, with a spot at Wembley up for grabs.

The winner across the two legs will set up a final with either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United, who will play their second leg at The City Ground on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at three curveballs that Nathan Jones could throw at Carlos Corberan ahead of tomorrow’s clash in Bedfordshire…

Elijah Adebayo

Elijah Adebayo has not featured for the Hatters since their 1-1 draw with Blackpool on April 23rd, with his inclusion tomorrow in doubt.

Not even named on the bench on Saturday, it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough for the visit of the Terriers.

A report from the Lutonian after Saturday’s clash claimed that the 24-year-old is trying to speed up his recovery by freezing cryotherapy treatment.

Given his absence, and the capabilities of Harry Cornick and Cameron Jerome, Corberan may not expect the young forward to start, however, he could be thrown in by Jones.

Quiz: 24 facts every Luton Town supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1883 1884 1885 1886

The 20-minute to kick-off plan

On a couple of occasions this season, during the warm-up, Luton do a defensive drill that would suggest they were operating with a back four, however, they still end up with a back three.

This is exactly the kind of mind games that Jones could be considering against the Terriers, as during the two semi-final clashes, fine margins could be the difference.

Often playing with a back three this season, the Hatters certainly have the versatility and adaptability to revert to a back four if need be.

The inclusion of Robert Snodgrass

With Jordan Clark coming back into the side on Saturday, Robert Snodgrass dropped to the bench.

Clark has emerged as a vitally important player to Luton when he has been fit over the last couple of seasons, which would suggest that he could be, and is probably the more likely option in a more advanced midfield position.

But, Snodgrass could be called back into the starting XI, with his set-pieces and all-around creativity causing problems for opposing defences since his arrival.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Jones sets up regarding this particular scenario.