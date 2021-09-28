3 curveballs Marco Silva could throw at Russell Martin ahead of Fulham v Swansea City

Fulham are winless in their last three and currently sit fourth in the Championship table.

Marco Silva’s men have been devastating at times this season and are unplayable on their day, but with the Cottagers outside the automatic promotion spots the pressure to pickup wins is firmly on.

It will be interesting to see how the Portuguese decides to best combat Russell Martin’s possession based style of play.

Sides have had success in pressing the Swansea back three at the start of this season and that could be a tactic Silva will look to implement. Aleksandar Mitrovic is not the most mobile of pressing forwards and therefore the Serbian would need to be deployed in company of other more athletic players to press the Swans’ backline effectively.

Here, then, we take a look a three potential curveballs Silva could throw at Martin when they welcome Swansea to Craven Cottage on Wednesday evening…

Muniz and Mitrovic

Rodrigo Muniz has looked dangerous in his limited opportunities since signing from Flamengo and opened his account in the league against Reading this month.

A front pair could pin back the Swans’ back three ensuring that Ben Cabango and Ryan Manning are unable to join in attacks due to the threat of the duo.

The performances have still been good of late but if the wins do not come soon Silva’s position could become insecure, Swansea are in the bottom half of the table but at their best have the players to compete for the top six.

Domingos Quina

A bit of a wildcard signing, Domingos Quina offers something different to the rest of Fulham’s attacking midfielders.

In the absence of Fabio Carvalho the Watford loanee offers a little more unpredictability in the final third than Josh Onomah and in that gives Martin another headache in dealing with the Cottagers’ fierce attacking contingent.

The 21-year-old experienced a flavour of the Championship last season with the Hornets but will be looking to kick on in the capital this time around.

With the intense competition for places any player newly introduced to the side will be desperate to impress.

Anthony Knockaert

Bobby Reid and Harry Wilson are arguably more wide forwards than wingers, players who look to get into the penalty area and score goals themselves.

However, with the aerial threat of Mitrovic in the side, a more traditional winger like Anthony Knockaert who can deliver from wide areas in combination with attacking full backs could be an effective selection on Wednesday evening.

The Frenchman’s inclusion would be a surprise but the 29-year-old is still capable of causing problems at this level and could play a significant role from the fringes this term.