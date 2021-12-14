3 Coventry City transfers in or out that could happen next month

Coventry City will be looking to build upon their encouraging start to the season by picking up a positive result in their showdown with Stoke City this weekend.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, the Sky Blues could potentially launch a push for the play-offs in the New Year if they are able to maintain their consistency.

With the transfer window set to open next month, there could be several departures from Coventry whilst Robins may be keen to add some fresh faces.

Here, we have decided to take a look at THREE Sky Blues transfers that could happen next month…

Wesley Jobello leaves

Wesley Jobello has ultimately failed to deliver the goods during his spell at Coventry and is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Yet to play in the Championship for the Sky Blues this season, the winger may need to move on in the January window as Robins currently utilises a formation that relies heavily on attacking full-backs.

By joining a club who are able to guarantee him regular first-team football, Jobello could revive his career which has stalled in recent years.

Declan Drysdale seals loan move

Declan Drysdale is another player who could be allowed to leave Coventry in January as Robins has admitted that he is looking to sanction a loan move for the defender.

Drysdale has only made one appearance for the Sky Blues during the current campaign and thus may need to seal a temporary exit in order to keep his career on track.

The 22-year-old could potentially return to the Coventry Building Society Arena as a much more accomplished player if he features regularly for a team in a lower division.

Josh Pask moves on to pastures new

Josh Pask has also been frozen out by Robins as he hasn’t been able to force his way into contention for a place in the side.

Currently behind the likes of Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean and Michael Rose in the pecking order at Coventry, Pask will be allowed to leave in January.

However, Robins recently revealed that he hasn’t received any interest from elsewhere in the players that he is looking to move on.