Coventry City have been very busy so far in this summer transfer window.

The Sky Blues battled their way into the Championship play-offs last season but narrowly missed out on Premier League football at the final hurdle.

They have acted swiftly in the market to go one better this time around, with so far nine arrivals coming through the door.

Coventry got their campaign underway with a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City but bounced back with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Even with the Championship season underway, the Sky Blues still have a few situations that need addressing between now and the deadline on September 1st at 11 pm.

Simon Moore’s future at Coventry City

Coventry have seen several players leave the club this summer, either because their contracts have expired or because they have been sold by the club.

The club will, of course, be keen on further strengthening their squad between now and the deadline on September 1st. But goalkeeper Simon Moore is one player that doesn’t seem to have a future at the football club.

Moore joined the club from Sheffield United in 2021 after spending much of his time at the club as a second choice.

Moore was Robins' number one in the 2021/22 season, making 42 appearances in all competitions. But at the start of the last campaign, Robins decided to go with Ben Wilson as his number one, meaning Moore was limited to just three appearances in the Championship and four in all competitions.

His chances of playing more games than last season decreased, as Coventry brought in Brad Collins from Barnsley earlier in the window. The goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract, and it has been reported that he is expected to leave the club, so with what remains in this transfer window, Moore’s departure may be something that needs sorting.

Will Jake Bidwell leave Coventry City?

Another player that could possibly be moved on by Coventry in what remains of this transfer window is left-back Jake Bidwell.

Bidwell joined the Sky Blues on a free transfer from Swansea City in January 2022.

The defender played 16 times in the second half of the 2021/22 season, and in the last campaign, Bidwell appeared 50 times in all competitions, scoring one goal and registering five assists.

Bidwell looked to have nailed down that left-back starting berth under Robins, but with the new campaign underway, it seems Jay Dasilva is now the starting left-back ahead of Bidwell.

Despite Dasilva’s arrival, Coventry were looking to add Lee Buchanan to their ranks before Birmingham City swept in and snapped the defender up.

But it was reported by Alan Nixon, that should Coventry sign another left-back, Bidwell would be allowed to leave the club.

It remains to be seen if Coventry are still keen on adding another left-back to their ranks, but either way, they may need to clarify their stance on Bidwell’s future.

Finding a suitable replacement for Gustavo Hamer

It was announced that Coventry had agreed to sell star midfielder Gustavo Hamer to Sheffield United last week.

It was a departure that many Coventry fans were probably expecting, but one they hoped would never come about.

But it has, and it is now up to the Sky Blues to use what is left of this transfer window to find a replacement that can fill Hamer’s shoes.

Hamer was very productive both in and out of possession but his influence at the top end of the pitch will definitely be missed - as he recorded 17 goals and 25 assists in all competitions during his time at Coventry.

The club will be eager to find a replacement as soon as possible, and they haven’t waited long, as they have identified Barnsley’s Callum Styles as an option. According to Alan Nixon, the Sky Blues are interested in the midfielder, as he offers a range of versatility.

He is said to be available for around £2 million and seems like an option the club is definitely considering; it is just now a question of whether this deal will be done before that 11 pm. deadline on September 1st.