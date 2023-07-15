Coventry City came so close to reaching the Premier League for the first time in 20 years last season.

The Sky Blues came within a penalty shootout of promotion back to the top flight.

But Mark Robins’ side lost out to Luton Town and must now prepare for another campaign in the Championship.

Coventry will again be aiming to compete for a top six finish over the next year, but will face stiff competition from a number of big clubs.

The relegated trio of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton will pose a significant threat, as well as the likes of Middlesbrough, Norwich City and West Brom.

Who are the Coventry City players with a point to prove next season?

Robins will be hoping that key players in his squad will take a step-up next season in order for the club to maintain their competitive edge.

Off-field issues should also provide less of a distraction than they have posed over the last 12 months.

Here we look at three Coventry players that have a point to prove going into the new campaign…

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare suffered an incredibly unfortunate campaign last year, with injuries hampering his progress significantly.

The midfielder was considered one of Coventry’s best players prior to being kept on the sidelines for most of the season.

O’Hare managed just 11 league appearances, in which he contributed three assists, but was unable to really help the team’s promotion bid.

He will be hoping for a better year ahead once he recovers to full fitness, so that he can show people just why he was once so highly rated as part of this Coventry side.

After all, it was just 12 months ago that he was linked with a move to eventual champions Burnley.

Can Ellis Simms have a positive impact at Coventry?

Simms has arrived as a big money signing, joining from Everton on an reported £8 million deal.

The forward spent the first half of last season out on loan at Sunderland, where he performed well as part of Tony Mowbray’s side.

The striker was unable to prove himself at a Premier League level, so he will be looking to show people what he’s capable of at the CBS Arena in response.

Simms arrives as a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, who leaves big boots to fill for the 22-year-old.

Jay Dasilva

Dasilva is another summer signing for Robins’ side, joining as a free agent after his departure from Bristol City.

The versatile defender can feature on the left flank as a wing back or a full back, which will make him a good fit for Coventry.

The defender will be looking to prove that he can compete for a promotion contender, with the Robins having been unable to do so during his time at Ashton Gate.

It was a disappointing final season in Nigel Pearson’s side for Dasilva, with the 25-year-old contributing just one assist from 34 league appearances.

He will be hoping to show that he can get back to his best with this fresh move.