It was an incredibly disappointing end to the season for Coventry City as they missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final against Luton Town.

Despite their tough start to the season, the Sky Blues enjoyed an excellent campaign, but they suffered heartbreak as they lost 6-5 on penalties to the Hatters at Wembley following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

After failing to reach the top flight, Mark Robins is facing the prospect of losing key players such as Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer, while influential loanees Callum Doyle, Jonathan Panzo, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Luke McNally have all returned to their parent clubs.

There are likely to be plenty of incomings and outgoings at the Coventry Building Society Arena over the coming months and with the transfer window now open for business, we looked at which Sky Blues players are facing an uncertain future.

Which Coventry City players are at a real crossroads in their career?

Simon Moore

Goalkeeper Moore joined the club from Sheffield United in 2021 after spending much of his five-year stint at Bramall Lane as second choice.

Moore was Robins' number one last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions, but he lost his place to Ben Wilson at the end of August.

Wilson went on to enjoy an exceptional campaign, keeping 22 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions and incredibly he also contributed at the other end of the pitch, scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers in April.

It seems certain that Wilson will continue between the sticks next season and at 33, Moore is at the stage of his career where he will want to be playing regular football.

Jake Bidwell

Defender Bidwell is one player who could be surprisingly arriving at a crossroads this summer.

Bidwell has established himself as the Sky Blues' first choice left back since his move from Swansea City last January and he was a key part of their promotion push this season, scoring one goal and registering five assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

However, Bidwell's place in the side seems to be under increasing threat after the arrival of left-back Jay Dasilva from Bristol City last month and according to journalist Alan Nixon, Coventry are interested in Werder Bremen's Lee Buchanan, with the possibility Bidwell could depart.

Former Derby County defender Buchanan scored one goal in 23 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign and if he does make the move to the Midlands, Bidwell may be heading for the exit door.

Fabio Tavares

Striker Tavares has struggled to make an impact since his arrival at the club from Rochdale in January 2021.

Tavares made his debut for the Sky Blues the following February and scored a superb late equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Preston North End that same month, but his first team minutes have been limited.

The 22-year-old made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, but he has not featured or even been included in the matchday squad since the FA Cup defeat to Wrexham in early January.

Tavares is a player with a lot of potential and it is possible he could be more involved in the first-team next season if Gyokeres and Hamer depart, but he does not currently seem to be part of Robins' plans.