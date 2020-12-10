3 Coventry City players who will be desperate to prove a point as January looms

Coventry City will be pleased with the start they’ve made to life in the Championship but as January approaches Mark Robins and co. will know that there is plenty of work still to be done.

The Sky Blues are six points above the relegation zone and Robins will likely be hoping he is able to add some quality to his side when the window opens to ensure that they stay the right side of the dreaded dotted line.

Coventry’s team spirit has been clear to see through the first few months of the season but there are still likely players that will feel frustrated at their current position.

With that in mind, here are three Sky Blues players who will be desperate to prove a point as the turn of the year approaches…

Josh Pask

Early indications were that the 23-year-old was set to play an important role for Coventry this season but an ankle injury disrupted that and despite having now returned to fitness, he hasn’t featured since October.

With January approaching and the Midlands club likely weighing up what ins and outs need to be done, Pask will surely want to prove that he can be the regular contributor that it seemed he would be in the first six weeks of the 2020/21 campaign.

Gervane Kastaneer

The winger has not made the impact either he or the club will have hoped he would when he joined from NAC Breda in the summer of 2019.

He featured just 10 times in the league last term and has only one Championship appearance to his name in 2020/21.

With January approaching, he will no doubt be determined to prove that he can add something to Coventry’s attacking unit.

Wesley Jobello

Another player that arrived in the summer of 2019, Jobello’s opportunities have been just as slim as Kastaneer’s but after recovering from an injury the next month or so could prove vital in his Coventry career.

If he is unable to prove his quality to the Sky Blues and make an impact, it would be no surprise to see them look to move the 26-year-old wide man on in the upcoming window.