Waking up this morning, the Coventry City players and supporters will still have a big smile on their faces.

Although they would have liked to win away at Blackburn last night, taking a point home from Ewood Park, particularly in the fashion that they did so, with their goalkeeper scoring a 95th minute equaliser, led to jubilant scenes in the away end.

The result leaves the Sky Blues just outside the play-off positions, in eighth, one point behind Rovers in sixth, and two points behind Millwall in fifth.

The chance to compete for promotion to the Premier League come the end of the season is now tantalisingly close, and you certainly would not begrudge the Sky Blues that opportunity.

Having said that, though, as at most clubs, heading into the summer, there are a number of players at Coventry City facing a somewhat uncertain future.

Which players could leave Coventry City this summer?

Viktor Gyokeres

The Swedish striker has had another brilliant campaign in the Championship with Coventry.

After netting 17 times in the league last season, in 2022/23 so far, the 24-year-old has 20 league goals under his belt already and you would not bet against him adding to that tally in the coming weeks.

Given a vast number of links to Premier League sides and no news of a new contract signed, with his current deal due to end in 2024, it seems Gyokeres may well be cashed in on this summer.

However, with Coventry still in contention for promotion, there is always the chance he remains and stays at the CBS Arena if indeed they go up.

It certainly looks like an uncertain few months ahead for the Swede.

Fankaty Dabo

Another Sky Blues player facing an uncertain future is Fankaty Dabo.

Dabo's current deal at the club runs out at the end of the season, meaning that currently, he is due to leave as a free agent in June.

Given his heavy involvement in the first team, it seems unlikely Dabo will be allowed to walk away for nothing, but as yet, there has been no announcement of fresh terms agreed.

It may be that the club are holding out to find out which division they will definitely be in next season before offering a new deal, but in any case, as a result, Dabo faces an uncertain few months ahead.

Sean Maguire

Last but not least, striker Sean Maguire is another Coventry player facing an uncertain few months and future at the club.

Maguire joined the club on a short-term deal until the end of the season in January, with the club holding an option to extend this further, reportedly.

Whether or not they will exercise that option on the Irishman remains to be seen, though.

He has played seven games in the Championship since his arrival, with just one of those coming from the start.

Based on his involvement so far, it could be that the club opt to move him on and not extend his terms.