3 Coventry City players who could be loaned out in the summer transfer window

Coventry City have continued their progress under Mark Robins this season.

The Sky Blues finished last year 16th in the Championship table, but have competed for a play-off place this campaign.

An inconsistent second half of the season has seen the side fall out of contention coming into the final few weeks, but there is still an outside chance Coventry can still make the top six with a good run of form.

Overall, the rise of the team has continued and there are plenty of positives to take into next season.

Here are three players who may find themselves taking a temporary exit from the side this summer…

Josh Eccles

The midfielder is an academy graduate at Coventry and is one of many young players to have come through the ranks in recent years.

Eccles enjoyed a brief loan stint with Gillingham last season but was kept with the first team this season, where he has made three league appearances.

Both Eccles and Robins would’ve been hoping for a greater impact this campaign from the 22-year and perhaps another loan move next season will be needed.

If the Coventry-born player can prove himself out on loan with a League One or even lower level Championship side then that will significantly boost his chances of making it with the Sky Blues.

Fabio Tavares

The 21-year old has been with Coventry since joining from Rochdale in 2021.

But the forward has been unable to break through into the senior team since his arrival, making six substitute appearances this season.

A loan move in the summer could help Tavares earn some much-needed experience to help improve his standing with Robins.

Despite making plenty of league appearances during his time at Rochdale, he has still only one start to his name in his senior career and he will need to improve on that to get his chance in the Coventry side.

Will Bapaga

The midfielder has enjoyed a loan spell with Grimsby Town this season, making 10 league appearances, seven of which have come from the start.

This has been a great experience for the 19-year old and has really helped him continue his development.

But the player will likely need another loan move to a higher level than Grimsby before being ready for first team action with Coventry.

That makes a temporary move away from the team this summer a distinct possibility, with a League Two side the best probable destination for him to continue progressing the skills necessary for Championship football.