Highlights Coventry City are aiming to secure promotion to the Premier League after falling short last season in a penalty shootout against Luton Town.

The club made several signings over the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad, including Haji Wright, Ellis Simms, and Joel Latibeaudiere.

The performances of players like Matty Godden, Wright, and Yasin Ayari have divided opinions among fans, with debates over their consistency, ability, and suitability for the team.

Coventry City came so close to promotion to the Premier League last season but fell just short at the final hurdle.

The Sky Blues lost out to Luton Town at Wembley Stadium with a penalty shootout all that could separate the two teams after 90 minutes.

Mark Robins’ side will be looking to go one step further over the next year and earn their place in the Premier League after a busy summer, which saw them invest heavily as they looked to replace Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

It has been over 20 years since the club was last in the top flight, but Coventry now are as close as they’ve been to getting their place back in the top flight.

Coventry will be hoping that the current squad has what it takes to fight at the top of the second tier table again this term.

But not every member of the squad will have the fans thinking on the same page.

Here we look at three players in the squad who seem to divide opinion…

3 Matty Godden

Godden’s time at Coventry has seen his performances go through peaks and valleys, ever since joining from Peterborough United.

At his best, the forward has managed 14 and 12 league goals over a full league campaign.

But the 32-year-old has also had years when he has scored ust six and eight, with his game time also being inconsistent.

He has proven himself as a useful squad player but there is still some debate over whether he is good enough to play regularly for the team.

Godden has started this season by playing in each of the opening five fixtures, already scoring three goals, so perhaps this could be the year he shows everyone what he can really do.

2 Haji Wright

Wright has just signed for Coventry during the summer transfer window, with the Sky Blues looking to improve on their fifth place finish last year.

The departures of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres have left big holes in the squad, with the American coming in and looking to cement himself as a new key addition.

So far, the 25-year-old has contributed one goal and one assist from five league appearances and just two starts.

But there is still some debate as to whether he is a good enough replacement for the departed stars and whether he has what it takes to help Coventry gain Premier League promotion.

While he has shown some promise so far at the CBS Arena, he has yet to prove himself as the ideal new attacker that this squad needs.

1 Yasin Ayari

The Swede signed for the club in the summer as part of a season-long loan agreement with Brighton.

The 19-year-old is a promising young talent that could be quite useful for Robins to have in his first team squad.

However, promoting a youngster from the Seagulls does also have its drawbacks that has some supporters wondering if it is worth the time or effort and whether he is good enough to be involved regularly.

If Ayari does prove to be a success then he will surely go back to Brighton and earn a place in Roberto de Zerbi’s side instead.

That could backfire on the club, as he is a short-term solution to the midfield problem that has been caused by Hamer’s departure.