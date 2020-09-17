3 Coventry City players we can see leaving by Friday October 16th

Coventry City will be hoping to put last weekend’s defeat to Bristol City behind them as they prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers tomorrow night.

The Sky Blues will be hopeful of enduring a positive season in the Championship, following their promotion-winning campaign in League One last term.

It has been a busy summer transfer window for Mark Robins thus far, with eight new faces arriving at the club to help City improve in certain areas of the pitch.

Quiz: 6 of these Coventry City facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Coventry City have won the FA Cup three times in their history. True or false? True False

Robins has also bid farewell to some of the club’s fringe players, who have made way in order to free up wages and allow new signings to come through the door.

Robins is likely to want to strengthen his squad even more between now and the end of the transfer window, meaning that we could see more players depart.

Here, we take a look at three players we can see leaving Coventry by the 16th of October…

Gervane Kastaneer

Kastaneer joined City for an undisclosed fee from NAC Breda last summer, but he could be on his way out of the club before the end of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old has made 10 league appearances for the Sky Blues, but started only once in League One last term.

A return to Holland has recently broke down, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move away before the transfer window slams shut.

Josh Eccles

Eccles made 11 appearances across all competitions for City last season, featuring three times in League One.

The young midfielder could now find game time hard to come by in the Championship, though, with plenty of options for Robins to choose from in midfield.

He’s only 20 years of age, and a loan move away could be beneficial for the player’s progress and development going forward.

Jordon Thompson

Thompson is another young player who could benefit from a loan move away from Coventry this season.

The defender has spent time on loan in the National League, enduring spells with Barrow, Boreham Wood and Wrexham.

He featured in the Carabao Cup tie with Gillingham in midweek, but it isn’t likely that he will get regular game time this season.