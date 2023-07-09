Coventry City will be looking to put the play-off final disappointment behind them when they begin their 2023/24 Championship season against Leicester City next month.

Whilst losing to Luton at Wembley on penalties was heartbreaking for all connected to the Sky Blues, the reality is that it was an outstanding campaign for Mark Robins’ side. They defied the odds to reach the top six, and there will be a confidence that they are capable of improving going forward under Robins and now ownership.

However, the summer is going to bring some major challenges for Coventry. Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres will move on during the window, and there are doubts about the future of Gustavo Hamer, who enters the final 12 months of his contract.

There’s no denying that losing the two key men from last season will be a massive blow, but Robins has shown in the past that he has an eye for a player, so it will be interesting to see who replaces the pair.

As well as that, the head coach will feel he has others in the squad capable of stepping up, and here we look at THREE players to watch out for next season…

Jay Dasilva

The 25-year-old joined the Midlands outfit this summer on a free transfer from Bristol City, and it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business.

Dasilva seems the perfect fit for Coventry in that wing-back role, as he is capable going forward, and should offer a constant threat down the left flank. Plus, he is approaching his peak years, and he has over 100 appearances under his belt at this level, so there are no concerns about him adapting.

The former Chelsea man did reasonably well at Bristol City, but there is a feeling he has more to offer, and Robins could be the coach he needs to get him playing to his best. If that happens, Coventry will have a top quality left wing-back on their hands.

Callum O’Hare

The attacking midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in late December, so he is unfortunately going to miss the start of the season. However, having him back as the campaign progresses will be a massive boost for Robins.

Anyone who saw the former Aston Villa youngster play would recognise his talent, and the reality is that if he had stayed fit, Coventry could have reached the Premier League - or he could be following Hamer and Gyokeres out the door, because he is that good.

Of course, there will need to be patience with O’Hare as he recovers from such a serious setback, but he will have a big role to play over the season, and if he reaches his top level, then he can be a standout performer in the Championship.

Kasey Palmer

Another who has tremendous natural ability, Palmer has struggled to stay fit over the years, which has hindered his progress.

But, there is a hope that if he does get a run of games, then Palmer will be able to make a difference for this Coventry side. He is capable of beating his opponent, he has an eye for a pass, and he does chip in with goals.

So, Coventry fans will have high hopes for the former Chelsea youngster, as long as he is out on the pitch.