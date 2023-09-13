Highlights Football Manager 2022 will be released on November 6 for various platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Coventry City could be an ideal club to manage in the game, as they have faced player departures but also made several signings to rebuild the team.

Key players to build a successful Coventry save around include striker Ellis Simms, midfielder Callum O'Hare, and versatile defender Milan van Ewijk.

The latest edition of the Football Manager series has been given a release date of 6 November.

The game will release on PC, the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, as well as a Touch version on the Nintendo Switch, as well as mobile and tablet devices on that date.

Coventry City may prove an ideal club for prospective players to take charge of for this year’s version of the game.

The team saw big stars like Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer depart during the summer following their play-off final defeat to Luton Town.

This will make rebuilding the team for another promotion push into the Premier League an enticing project.

Mark Robins’ side brought in several players over the transfer window to improve the team, but you might fancy giving it a better go of it yourself when the game arrives later this year.

Here we look at three players that a Coventry save could be built around…

Ellis Simms

The former Everton striker signed for the club over the summer as part of an £8 million transfer agreement.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive stint on loan in the Championship last season, spending the first half of the term with Sunderland.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

The forward bagged seven goals in 17 league appearances, indicating that he can be a consistent goalscorer at this level while he is undoubtedly a player with plenty of potential.

Having someone capable of scoring that often in the team from the get-go will save a lot of hassle for potential FM players looking for the star striker to power a team to the top flight.

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare has suffered a rake of injury issues over the last 12 months, missing the majority of last season, as well as the beginning of the current campaign.

But the midfielder has shown a lot of quality when available and could be the creative force behind a promotion push.

The 25-year-old should have a good market value and has room to improve.

He would be a great player to build a team’s attack around, with Hamer and Gyokeres gone, in the latest FM.

Milan van Ewijk

An exciting, young option out wide is a key part of any good FM team and Coventry may have unearthed a real gem in van Ewijk.

The defender has been deployed as a wing-back by Robins since joining the Sky Blues but he can play in a deeper role as part of a back four as well.

Having an attack-minded fullback in the team can be key to having a strong threat up front, especially in the Championship.

That he is still only 23 years old also means that he should become quite valuable if he can perform well in a team competing for a place in the Premier League.

Jay Dasilva on the other flank is also a solid option, which should make Coventry an enticing club to take over for players looking to work in the Championship in this year’s game.

Robins has built a well-rounded squad with options in each position, meaning they should be easy to pick up and have some success with immediately.