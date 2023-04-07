It has been another season of progress for Coventry City under Mark Robins this campaign.

Despite once again working under difficult circumstances, with numerous stadium and takeover related issues throughout the season, Robins has continued to improve his side and turned them into serious play-off contenders.

Robins made excellent use of the market bringing in the likes of Kasey Palmer, Callum Doyle, Jonathan Panzo, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Luke McNally during the summer and January windows and with new owner Doug King at the helm, he will be hoping to be provided with funds to further strengthen his squad for next campaign.

Much of the Sky Blues' summer business may revolve around trying to keep hold of star striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swede's future continuing to be the subject of much speculation. However, even if their top scorer is sold, they will receive a significant profit which will allow Robins to reinvest.

There will likely be plenty of incomings and outgoings in the summer at the CBS Arena and we have taken a look at some of those who could be departing temporarily.

Which Coventry City players could be loaned out this summer?

Fabio Tavares

Tavares joined the Sky Blues from Rochdale in February 2021 and made an instant impact on his debut just over a year later, scoring a 98th-minute equaliser to rescue a point in a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End.

But Tavares has struggled to kick on from that point and he has made just nine substitute appearances in the league this season, while he has not featured in the matchday squad since early January.

Tavares has Gyokeres, Matt Godden, Sean Maguire and Tyler Walker ahead of him in the pecking order currently, but with Gyokeres' future uncertain and Maguire and Walker's contracts set to expire in the summer, he could be handed an opportunity.

But if he is still not in Robins' first-team plans, perhaps he would benefit from playing regular football elsewhere to show what he can do.

Jack Burroughs

Burroughs is facing an uncertain future with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, however the Sky Blues do have the option to extend for a further year.

It seems likely that Robins will want to keep Burroughs, particularly considering his comments about the 22-year-old following his performance in the win over West Brom in December.

"What Jack does do is give you a problem if you’re a defender and if he gets a little bit more comfortable he could do anything, because athletically he’s a Premier League athlete. He’s really, really good, and I am pleased with what he is doing at the moment," Robins told Coventry Live.

Burroughs can play in defence or midfield, offering Robins useful versatility should he decide to keep him in and around the first team squad.

He has previously had loan spells with Nuneaton Borough, Gloucester City and Ross County and perhaps a stint in League One or Two would be the next logical step in his development.

Josh Reid

Reid is currently out on loan with League Two promotion contenders Stevenage, however he has not been included in a matchday squad for Steve Evans' side since mid-February.

The 20-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Ross County in January 2021, but has so far struggled to force his way in Robins' first-team plans.

Robins will be hoping Reid will gain more first-team experience during the remainder of his stay at the Lamex Stadium, but perhaps another temporary spell away next season will be beneficial for his development.