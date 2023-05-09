Coventry City will be looking to book a trip to Wembley Stadium later this month by securing a victory over Middlesbrough in the sem-finals of the play-offs.

The Sky Blues secured a fifth-place finish in the Championship standings last weekend by picking up a point in their meeting with Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

Gustavo Hamer's effort for Coventry was cancelled out by a strike from Cameron Archer.

Mark Robins' side are set to host Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday before heading to Teesside for the return leg on May 17th.

While the likes of Hamer, Viktor Gyokeres and Ben Wilson are expected to feature in these fixtures, other players that are currently contracted to Coventry may have already represented the club for the final time.

Which Coventry City players are unlikely to put on a Sky Blues shirt again?

Julien Dacosta

Signed by Coventry in 2020, Julien Dacosta would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad.

However, after making 18 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign, Dacosta only represented the Sky Blues on five occasions in the following term.

The defender has since been loaned out on three separate occasions by Coventry.

Set to return to the club when his temporary spell at Nancy reaches a crescendo, it would not be at all surprising if DaCosta is released upon the expiry of his contract in June.

Todd Kane

Another individual who may have already featured for Coventry for the last time is Todd Kane.

Kane was signed by the Sky Blues in 2021 and went on to make 29 appearances for the club during his debut campaign.

After slipping down the pecking order earlier this season due to the presence of Fankaty Dabo, the full-back was loaned out to Charlton Athletic in January.

Unfortunately for Kane, he was unable to make a major impact for the Addicks in League One as he was limited to five appearances due to injury.

With his contract at Coventry set to expire next month, Kane is unlikely to be offered fresh terms, and thus he ought to be on the lookout for a new club.

Has Martyn Waghorn already played his final game for Coventry?

As a result of Gyokeres' goal-scoring escapades, Martyn Waghorn's game-time earlier this season was severely limited.

The forward only started in three of the 11 league games that he participated in for Coventry before being loaned out to Huddersfield Town.

During the second half of the regular term, Waghorn failed to make a major impact for the Terriers.

In the 13 games that he featured in for Huddersfield, the forward only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

Due to the fact that he has clearly underperformed this season, Waghorn could potentially be released by Coventry when his current contract reaches a crescendo in June.