3 cost-effective Jude Bellingham replacements Birmingham could consider as fresh Dortmund news emerges

Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet looks set to be forced to replace Jude Bellingham this summer after reports claim the midfielder has agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund.

After handing Bellingham a large amount of playing time this term at St Andrews, Clotet would not have been surprised to know that interest would soon develop.

An academy graduate, Bellingham’s progression through the club’s various youth sides to the first team has been remarkable.

Making 35 appearances in all competitions this term, Bellingham has impressed, gaining interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Whilst both United and Chelsea have been labelled with interest, a recent claim cites Bellingham as having accepted a deal with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham will join Borussia Dortmund after rejecting Bayern Munich, according to Sport Bild. He also visited Man Utd recently, but will move to Dortmund this summer. #BCFC #BVB #FCBayern #MUFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 18, 2020

With the report, a summer exit from Birmingham now looks increasingly likely, forcing Clotet to consider a replacement for the young midfielder.

Take part in our latest Blues quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

But, who could the Spaniard look to bring in, or does he already have someone at the club?

Odin Bailey

Former academy talent Bailey has one goal in a Blue shirt this season, netting against Middlesbrough in the Championship earlier in the campaign.

Breaking into the Birmingham side back in 2016, Bailey has found consistent playing time hard to come by, but he could be handed a chance with Bellingham set to leave.

Having been loaned out to Forest Green in January, Bailey was forced to cut that spell short due to injury and he is now recovering ready for a potential chance come the new season back with the Blues.

Jack Colback

Colback, 30, will see his spell with Premier League side Newcastle United come to an end this summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

The midfielder is yet to be offered a new deal with Newcastle, and that could prompt a number of Championship sides to make a move.

After suffering a few niggling injuries over the last few years, Colback will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back and Birmingham could be the perfect place for him to do just that.

Tom Carroll

Carroll, 27, remains a free agent after seeing his contract terminated by Swansea City in January, and he would be a good option for a number of Championship sides.

One thing that may halt Clotet looking at the midfielder could be his lack of football since the turn of the year, and why his deal was ended by the Welsh side.

But, for free, would Clotet be making to much of a gamble?