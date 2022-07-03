3 Conor Hourihane alternatives Derby County should consider as Huddersfield and Luton join transfer pursuit

Derby County are interested in making a summer move for free agent Conor Hourihane, following his Aston Villa departure, as per a report by The Sun.

Huddersfield Town and Luton Town have now entered the race for the 31-year-old, according to the Mail Online, seemingly weakening the Rams’ chances of securing a deal for the experienced midfielder.

Here, we take a look at three Hourihane alternatives that Derby should consider if they are unable to lure Hourihane to Pride Park…

Luke Freeman

In a similar position to Hourihane, Luke Freeman is currently looking for a fresh challenge, and if Championship interest does not surface, then a League One giant like Derby could benefit.

A left-footed, technically-gifted midfield operator, with excellent levels of vision and intelligence, Freeman would be a smart addition ahead of what is an important season for the Rams.

Wages could be a complication, however, it remains to be seen what his financial demands will be after what was a difficult season for the experienced midfielder from an injury perspective.

Robert Snodgrass

Perhaps on the more ambitious side of things, Robert Snodgrass could be someone that Derby target with an immediate Championship return the objective.

Playing an important role at Luton Town at the end of the campaign, with the Hatters making the second tier play-offs, the 34-year-old is currently weighing up his options.

Someone who is likely to be on the radars of most Championship clubs, Derby may have a chance of luring him to Pride Park if they can provide a favourable financial package.

Korey Smith

Sticking on the theme of players with a wealth of higher-level experience, Korey Smith is another option that the Rams could consider.

A midfielder full of ability, desire and intelligence, Smith could be of real value in League One.

Now a free agent after seeing his Swansea City contract expire, it remains to be seen if interest in the second-tier emerges in the 31-year-old.