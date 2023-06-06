Cody Drameh enjoyed a successful loan period at Luton Town, with the club's promotion to the Premier League acting as the icing on the cake.

The defender, who joined the Hatters on a temporary stint from Leeds United, is being considered by the Bedfordshire outfit as they prepare for life in England's top-flight.

However, there are suggestions that the 21-year-old may remain at Elland Road, if first-team assurances are given to him.

Here, we take a look at three Drameh alternatives that the Hatters should consider if Drameh's future is in Yorkshire...

Who should Luton Town consider if Cody Drameh remains at Leeds United?

Djed Spence

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence has struggled to pave his way to first-team contention in North London and subsequently spent the second half of last season on loan at Ligue 1 club Rennes.

A rapid-paced wing-back who looked a level above during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season, he provides an attacking service that could help the Hatters adapt to the top-flight.

Defensively speaking, he grew more confident in his 1v1 duels and his positioning improved during his time with Forest last season, and Luton boss Rob Edwards could get the very best out of him.

A loan move to Kenilworth Road could work for all parties.

James Justin

This is one for the football romantics with boyhood Luton fan James Justin being a player that could be in sight as the Hattters swap places with Leicester City.

A full-back with athleticism, creativity, excellent technical ability and defensive capabilities, you would imagine that Justin is a player that would fit the bill under a manager in Rob Edwards who demands a lot from his wing-backs.

His price point and injury record cast doubts, however, he is a player that could be worth exploring, especially with the 25-year-old gaining good knowledge of the Premier League in recent years.

Joshua Brenet

Looking in Europe, which is an avenue that the Hatters could explore in a number of positions now that promotion has been secured, FC Twente full-back Joshua Brenet is a name that could be looked into.

The 29-year-old has good physical attributes and is able to operate within a back four and as a wing-back, whilst he provides a solid attacking service too.

Fulham considered the defender in January but nothing came to fruition and the Hatters could therefore take full advantage as the transfer window nears its opening.