3 clubs who could target Manchester United’s Phil Jones as Championship loan deal possibility arises

Football League World exclusively learned today that Phil Jones is considering offers in the Championship, as a result of diminishing game time at Manchester United over recent years.

Progressing through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers, Jones made his debut for the Lancashire club in 2009 in the League Cup against Nottingham Forest.

In two years with Rovers, the central defender made 35 Premier League appearances, before United came calling after the 2010/11 campaign.

The 29-year-old has made 224 appearances for the Premier League giants since his 2011 debut, scoring six times during the 10 years he has spent with the club.

However, Jones has been restricted to just two appearances for The Red Devils since the start of the 2019/20 campaign and is now looking for a second-tier club.

Here, we take a look at three Championship clubs who would be boosted by Phil Jones’ arrival.

Blackburn Rovers

The team that Jones started his career with would certainly be bolstered if the 29-year-old was to arrive.

Blackburn have a lack of first-team options available at present, with Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala being the only two picks.

Not only does Jones offer a wealth of experience, but he is a leader who has displayed that he would run through brick walls for his team.

The Manchester United man is a real physical presence, who puts old-school defending above anything else, however, his ability on the ball has continued to improve over the years with United.

Stoke City

Stoke currently possess three very solid Championship centre-backs, but it is a very young back-line. Ben Wilmot (21), Leo Ostigard (21), and Harry Souttar (23), have been in excellent form since the season has started, and behind Birmingham City, they have conceded the fewest amount of goals in the division.

But, they do miss that element of experience at present. Jones offers Premier League and international experience and could prove to be a vital addition.

Yes, Stoke have some very technically gifted and athletic options at present, but when times get tougher, as they will during a 46-game season, then having a figure like Jones within the squad will help.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are a side that could potentially be monitoring the 29-year-old if Dael Fry is to leave this summer.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a target for Wolves and Southampton this summer, and if he is to depart then Phil Jones could be an excellent option for Neil Warnock to explore.

Jones is a gritty and determined character and would not look out of place in a Warnock-led side, whilst he also has that composure and know-how to bolster Boro’s chances of mounting a promotion push – the overall aim of this season.

