3 clear reasons why West Brom bringing in 24-year-old makes perfect sense

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly lining up a move for former Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old remains on the lookout for a new club after departing Bramall Lane upon the expiry of his contract.

Bryan made only 13 appearances for the Blades in the Premier League last season, scoring in the win at Manchester United.

But after being let go at the end of his contract, the defender is now being tracked by West Brom ahead of a potential move, according to Football Insider.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why bringing Bryan in on a free transfer would make perfect sense for Valerien Ismael’s side…

Injury crisis

To put it simply, West Brom’s interest in signing Bryan has heightened having been dealt yet another infuriating injury blow.

Matt Clarke has struggled with injury in the early parts of this season, struggling with a hamstring issue and missing the recent win at Peterborough.

This week, Dara O’Shea picked up an ankle injury which looks set to rule him out for the next four months of the campaign.

With Clarke and O’Shea missing, then, the addition of Bryan is much-needed, given the lack of depth at the defensive end of the pitch.

Value for money

West Brom raised funds by selling Matheus Pereira to Al Hilal in the transfer window, but the Baggies were cautious as they moved to bring in new players.

Adam Reach and Alex Mowatt arrived on free transfers, whilst Jayson Molumby, Matt Clarke and Jordan Hugill also joined on loan.

The club are being careful before splashing the cash, and on a free transfer, the potential addition of Bryan would fit into their plans.

Potential

Bryan is by no means the finished article just yet, and if anything, he hasn’t played enough games in the last few years to make him a guaranteed starter once O’Shea and Clarke are back fit and available.

But at 24, there is room for development and still potential in Bryan, and with an arm around his shoulder, he could become a key player going forward.

It’s a risk-free signing, and it’s not as if Albion are going out and bringing in an experienced journeyman who is approaching the latter stages of his career.