3 clear reasons why Middlesbrough must strike summer deal for Sheffield Wednesday player

Middlesbrough are among a host of Championship sides said to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Boro, Stoke City, Reading and Watford are all interested and are considering moves for the 27-year-old this summer.

Boro’s interest in Harris has also been backed up by Yorkshire Live, with Neil Warnock said to be an admirer of his former player.

Harris – who has made 30 league appearances for the Owls this term – is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, with his future up in the air amid interest from a quartet of Championship sides.

Here, we take a look at three clear reasons as to why Boro must lure him to the Riverside this summer…

Warnock influence

A move to the Riverside would see Harris reunite with his former manager, with Warnock managing him during his tenure of Cardiff City.

Harris scored four goals and registered as many assists in 2016/17, and also made 13 Premier League appearances under Warnock in 2018/19.

Warnock, then, is a manager who knows Harris well and knows how to get the best out of him, and having that trust in a boss must be beneficial for a player.

Value for money

Harris is a very able player at this level, and a tricky winger who has past experience of winning promotion from this division.

He’s at a good age, and ultimately, he wouldn’t command a transfer fee, which would be an added bonus for Boro.

Bringing him in on a free transfer would be a great bit of business for Warnock, who will be keen to add more quality to his side this summer.

Scope for new options

There is certainly scope for Boro to bring a new winger in, too.

Neeskens Kebano is on loan from Fulham, and even though Yannick Bolasie could be tempted by a permanent move to Everton, he’s nearly 32.

Harris is 27 and is in his prime, so he would certainly represent a new, exciting wide option that could be beneficial in both the short and long-term.