3 clear qualities that Joe Rodon would bring to Tottenham if transfer is sanctioned

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Swansea City defender Joe Rodon before the transfer window slams shut.

The international transfer window closed on Monday evening, but the domestic transfer window doesn’t close for another 10 days, meaning that English clubs can still strike transfer deals with each other.

Spurs are interested in signing Rodon before the transfer window closes, with the defender emerging as a key player for the Swans over the past couple of seasons.

The 22-year-old has made 54 appearances for the Swans, and has also been called up to international duty with Wales after impressing for Steve Cooper’s side.

Swansea value the centre-back at a price of around £18million which could potentially put Spurs off if they wish to strike a deal, but would it be money well spent?

Here, we take a look at three clear qualities that Rodon would bring to Spurs if his transfer is sanctioned…

Leadership

Rodon is undoubtedly a old head on young shoulders.

The defender may only be 22 years of age, but he possesses real leadership qualities which could be beneficial for Spurs in the long run.

He has taken a younger player in Ben Cabango under his wing and forged a solid defensive partnership with the 20-year-old, and is always barking out orders on a matchday.

He may be only 22 and is yet to feature in the Premier League, but Spurs would be signing an up and coming leader to add to their defence.

Ball-playing skills

Rodon is very comfortable at playing the ball out from the back which would help him fit into the style of play in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is comfortable with both feet and doesn’t just look for the long option – he finds his teammates and starts attacks from the back.

He will be keen to show that if he makes the step-up to the Premier League.

Aerial threat

Standing at six-foot-three, Rodon would add serious aerial presence and height to the backline.

Tottenham already have some powerful defenders at the club in the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld, and Rodon would be another powerful addition.

This makes him a threat in both boxes, and having someone who can come in and command the box would be a boost.