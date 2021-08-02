3 Chuba Akpom replacements that Middlesbrough should consider as transfer window gathers pace

Middlesbrough may need to step up their transfer efforts as they look for a new striker this summer.

Neil Warnock confirmed to Teesside Live that the club could be open to selling Chuba Akpom following a frustrating campaign with the club.

Akpom has scored just five times in 38 appearances for the Teessiders, leading Warnock to acknowledge the player’s future and reveal that he could be allowed to move on if the circumstances were right.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “At the moment we’ve only got him and Uche.

“I think everybody knows if the right offer comes in we’d consider that but at the same time we are still looking at other forwards.

“I know Crooksy can go up there but we need another couple of strikers there. If Duncan gets injured were short.”

If Akpom did move on then it would mean that Middlesbrough would need to sign at least one replacement. Here are three potential candidates to join the club.

Michael Smith

The Rotherham United striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium.

Smith scored 10 times for the Millers last term as they battled to avoid relegation from the Championship, an objective that they weren’t able to complete.

Life in League One awaits for the Geordie frontman and that means that Middlesbrough could fancy their chances of striking a deal.

Liam Delap

A young player who looks destined for a very bright future indeed.

The Manchester City starlet is attracting plenty of attention with Neil Warnock all-but confirming that he was a player that Middlesbrough were keen on.

However with Stoke City said to be closing in on a deal it could be a tricky one for the Teessiders to pull off.

Josh Coburn

He might not be a potential new signing but he could still make that step up.

Coburn emerged as a first team player at the end of last term and even found the back of the net in his four appearances for Neil Warnock’s side.

He may only be 18 years of age for the powerful striker could be an ideal candidate to slot into Warnock’s plans.