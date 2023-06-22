Middlesbrough may have to dip into the transfer market this summer in order to find a replacement for Chuba Akpom.

The forward had a career-defining performance last season, scoring 28 goals in the league as Boro finished fourth in the table.

It was by far his most prolific campaign as he cemented himself as a crucial part of the first team squad just a year after being frozen out by Chris Wilder.

While he was unable to help Michael Carrick’s side earn promotion to the Premier League, his performances still earned plenty of plaudits.

Who could replace Chuba Akpom?

With speculation now surrounding his future at the Riverside, we look at three players that could replace him in the team should he leave…

Joel Piroe

Piroe was the fourth top scorer in the division last season with Swansea City, playing a key role in the team’s 10th place finish.

The striker has proven himself at Championship level and could be an ideal replacement for Akpom.

The Dutchman has bagged 41 goals and eight assists in the league in the last two campaigns and could fire Boro to promotion if signed as a replacement to Akpom.

Swansea have shown a willingness to sell their highest-value assets at the right price, so there is every chance that Middlesbrough could convince their rivals to agree to a deal.

Adam Idah

Idah hasn’t quite lived up to his potential so far at Norwich City, but he is still only 22-years-old.

The Irishman could do with a change in scenery and working under Carrick could be the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

The forward has a lot of potential but injury issues have held him back in the last couple of seasons.

If he can remain fit, then he could finally start to show what he’s capable of in the more organised attacking structure at Boro.

Jerry Yates

Yates was a standout figure for Blackpool last season as the team suffered relegation to League One.

It has been reported that the Seasiders value the 26-year-old at £4 million as he enters the final year of his current contract.

The striker represents a good-value option that has proven Championship experience and has a track record of finding the net at this level.

Yates bagged 14 goals for Blackpool last season in what was an otherwise poor team, so he has the potential to score even more in a much more functional side like Middlesbrough.