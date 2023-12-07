Highlights Chris Davies rejected as Swansea City manager by Tottenham Hotspur, forcing the club to look in a new direction.

Swansea City’s attempts to appoint Chris Davies as manager have failed.

According to Tom Barclay, Tottenham Hotspur have rejected the approach from the Championship side for their assistant manager.

Davies has previously worked for Swnsea as an assistant during Brendan Rodgers’ stint as manager over a decade ago.

The 38-year-old joined the Premier League side in June following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager, linking up with the Australian in the top flight.

The Spurs coach was seen as a leading candidate to replace Michael Duff, who was dismissed earlier this week.

However, their search for Duff’s replacement must now continue in a new direction, with Alan Sheehan currently in charge of the first team squad on an interim basis.

Here we look at three names Swansea should turn to following this latest development…

Luke Williams

Williams has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with Notts County in the last couple of seasons.

The 42-year-old joined in the summer of 2022 and oversaw promotion via the play-offs in his first campaign with the Magpies.

County earned an impressive 108 points, earning promotion back to the Football League with a second place finish.

League Two Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 20 20 42 2 Wrexham 20 11 37 3 Barrow 20 11 37 4 Mansfield 19 17 36 5 Crewe Alexandra 20 12 36 6 Notts County 20 5 36 7 Gillingham 20 -7 31 8 Swindon Town 20 7 30

The League Two side have maintained their competitiveness as they’ve jumped up a division, competing for back-to-back promotions at the top of the fourth tier table.

However, it is understood that he would be keen on the move to the Championship side if an approach was made.

Swansea would do well to look to appoint Williams given how impressive a job he has done with Notts County in the last year or so.

John Eustace

Eustace is currently out of work, and thus no compensation would be needed to approach the former Birmingham City manager.

Eustace was previously looked at by Swansea but no move came to fruition.

The 44-year-old did an impressive job with the Blues before being controversially sacked in October in favour of Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham’s form has plummeted under their new manager, with Eustace now looking for his next venture.

His style of football may not be perfectly suited to what Swansea supporters may be used to, he has proven he can achieve results while working with limited resources.

He could be a great fit for the Welsh outfit, and should absolutely be considered given his free agent status.

Michael Beale

Beale is another free agent that has recent Championship experience.

The former Rangers and QPR boss is currently out of work following his dismissal from the Scottish giants.

The 43-year-old’s time with QPR went well before he jumped ship to Glasgow after just a few months in charge.

But he had the London club competing in the play-off places, before they dropped to 20th place under Neil Crithcley and then Gareth Ainsworth.

Beale’s time at Rangers wasn’t quite as impressive, as he failed to meet the high standards asked at Ibrox.

However, he had his QPR team playing an attractive style of football that Swansea supporters would appreciate, and he achieved positive results during his time at Loftus Road.

Appointing Beale makes a lot of sense from Swansea’s perspective.