3 Charlton players who have far exceeded expectations this season

It has been yet another dramatic season for Charlton Athletic, with moments both on and off the pitch ensuring that plenty of focus has remained on Lee Bowyer and his side.

They had just snuck into the relegation zone prior to football’s suspension thanks to a fourth successive loss, this time against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough at The Valley.

But let’s accentuate the positives for a moment.

Here we take a look at THREE players who have far exceeded expectations this season…

Dillon Phillips

Charlton fans will have been fully aware of the academy product’s abilities for a while now but following his howler during the play-off final last season, many have expected his form to drop.

In fairness to Phillips, he was excellent in that final following his mistake, but did he look ready to be one of the outstanding shot-stoppers in the Championship? Not really.

But here we are. It is March and the Charlton man has arguably been their standout performer this season, frequently keeping the Addicks in games with some smart positioning and ludicrous reflexes.

Macauley Bonne

Brought in from non-league, asking Bonne to step straight up to Championship quality will have been a big ask.

But it was a challenge which he grabbed with both hands, stepping up to be the main man for a big chunk of this season when Lyle Taylor was sidelined.

Two goals against Bristol City as the Addicks won 3-2 at The Valley and he will add a glimmer of comfort to the fans if talisman Taylor is to leave during the summer transfer window.

Josh Cullen

The West Ham loanee was already very highly thought of at the club following his exploits in the third-tier, so he was always going to have to do plenty to make a list like this.

But that is exactly what he has done. He has simply been one of the Championships standout midfielders. Charlton’s unit has been switched and changed a lot due to injury and transfers, but Cullen, with his composure, tenacity and quality on the ball has kept them glued together.

Links with top Championship sides and even those in the Premier League shows just how much he has improved this time around.