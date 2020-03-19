3 Charlton players that will return with a vengeance once the season resumes

Besides a bright opening month, Charlton’s first campaign back in the Championship has been a massive struggle.

After a number of difficulties off the pitch, plus a squad lacking in Championship quality, it was always going to be a difficult season for Lee Bowyer’s side, but few would have predicted the Addicks to find themselves in the relegation-zone after picking up 14 points from their opening six matches.

Here we take a look at three Charlton players who’ll look to return with a vengeance once the season resumes…

Deji Oshilaja

The defender was a summer arrival from fellow Londoners AFC Wimbledon, but hasn’t exactly taken flourished in his first season in the second-tier.

His disasterous performance in the 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town last month was a particularly low point for Oshilaja, who was at fault for at least of the Terriers goals and will be working hard over the break to try and rectify his poor form and that showing at The John Smith’s Stadium specifically.

Macauley Bonne

Bonne has massively impressed in his first season at Championship level – notching eight goals, whilst adding two assists in 24 appearances – since making the step up from being in the National League with Leyton Orient last term.

However, Bonne’s recent form is highly concerning. His brace in the Boxing Day win over Bristol City aside, he hasn’t found the net since December and with Taylor not exactly firing on all cylinders, Charlton need one of their two biggest goal threats to step up to the plate – especially with the club currently on a five-hour goal drought prior to the break.

Lyle Taylor

Despite a knee injury forcing the former AFC Wimbledon striker to miss more than three months of the season, Taylor is still Charlton’s top goalscorer this term, notching 11 goals in just 17 league starts.

Taylor’s most recent goals came in the Addicks’ last victory against Luton Town, but he hasn’t scored since, and upon the resumption of the campaign, the frontman will be looking to hit the ground running and get the South Londoners out of trouble.