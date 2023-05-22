Charlton Athletic football club has been up for sale for the entirety of last season but has also seen two potential takeovers collapse in the past four months, with Thomas Sandgaard still in charge at The Valley.

Despite the issues off the field, Dean Holden's side finished in 10th in the league table to end the campaign. The Addicks accumulated 62 points under Holden who penned down a new deal at The Valley that will keep him charge until 2026 in March.

Charlton will now be hoping that they can mount a promotion push instead next season, with a strong summer window in the offing, should a takeover be completed.

There have been fresh rumours of other takeover interest, with Matt Slater of The Athletic, speaking via David Ornstein's column, explaining that Marc Spiegel, Robert Platek, and Roman Gevorkyan have all tabled interest in the club alongside that of former Sunderland director Charlie Methven.

Should the off field talks come to a conclusion, Charlton can look to build ahead of 2023/24, which will include numerous incomings and outgoings.

With the transfer window set to open imminently, we look at which players could be keen on an exit from Charlton this summer.

Charlie Kirk

After an incredible few seasons with Crewe, Kirk's move to Charlton has simply not worked out as he and the club had hoped it would.

In January, he went out on loan to Burton, such has been his start to the season with Charlton prior to that.

It would be unsurprising if the 25-year-old sought out pastures new this summer, with Charlton choosing other options over the winger this season.

He has three goals and six assists in 40 games for the Addicks, but should still have plenty of suitors at League One level this summer.

Zach Mitchell

The 18-year-old has had a taste of first-team action, but will no doubt be looking for more regular game time.

Mitchell played 10 games in all competitions for the Addicks in 2022/23, and the best thing for his development at his age is to be playing regularly.

He has held his own for the most part, but a loan to League Two or the National League would be a better way for him to improve and mature as a player. He needs a club who will play him 30 games or more next campaign, as opposed to more cameos for Charlton.

A loan is best for both the club and player, and perhaps a season of development at a lower level will make him ready for Charlton by 2024/25.

Scott Fraser

The Charlton star is arguably their best player, and should be looking for a move away from the Valley this summer, unless a takeover transpires.

If it doesn't, then the attacking-midfielder should be in search of a move to a higher end League One club, or even a move back to North of the border, where there is bound to be interest in Fraser's signature.

The 28-year-old collected nine goals and five assists last season, and has undoubted quality as either a winger or attacking-midfield player, but cannot languish in mid-table again, and will be almost certainly keen to see some ambition behind the scenes for the Addicks.

Age-wise, Fraser is in the peak of his career currently, and cannot waste it at a club who aren't in the mix for promotion, or playing at a higher level.