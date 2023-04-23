Charlton Athletic look set to be busy once again during the summer transfer window as Dean Holden looks to build a squad capable of competing at the top end of League One.

Whether he will be given the funds to make the changes he needs remains to be seen - and whether a takeover materialises could depend on the summer budget he's given.

The fact Holden is tied down to a long-term contract should give Charlton some much-needed stability - but whether he's successful or not will depend on the amount of time he's given to impress at The Valley.

He will need to replace the Addicks' current loanees and that won't be easy considering the impact some of them have made, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi proving to be a particularly useful asset in the English capital this term.

Todd Kane, Gavin Kilkenny, Matt Penney and Steven Sessegnon, along with Rak-Sakyi, will head back to their respective parent clubs when the season ends.

But some of their other players also face an uncertain future, whether that's because they are attracting interest from elsewhere or are out of contract at the end of this term.

We take a look at three players whose futures are currently unclear.

Macauley Bonne

Scoring two goals in 16 league appearances for the Addicks this term, Bonne hasn't exactly been the most prolific scorer this season.

However, his presence could be much-needed next season considering Chuks Aneke's injury problems, so it will be interesting to see whether he stays in London beyond the end of this season.

You feel the player may be open to extending his stay beyond the summer considering he's settled in the English capital, having spent time at Queens Park Rangers before his return to Charlton.

However, his social media use could have harmed his chances of winning a new deal, even though Holden seems to have drawn a line under the saga.

Michael Hector

Hector could easily take the step up to the Championship if required considering the experience he has - and it will be fascinating to see if he gets offers from elsewhere this summer.

His contract expires at the end of this term, so the Addicks may need to battle other teams in their potential quest to tie him down to a new deal.

The Jamaican has made a great impact at The Valley but it would be difficult to see him turning down the opportunity to return to the second tier if an opportunity pops up, leaving the Addicks powerless if a better offer comes in.

It was a surprise to see him take the step down to the third tier anyway - and may have only done so because Reading were unable to offer him a deal last year.

Miles Leaburn

Forward Leaburn still has two years left on his contract - but he is attracting interest from elsewhere as he continues to shine this term.

Football League World understands Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Millwall have joined Aston Villa in the race for the youngster.

Although Villa are potentially the team in pole position to sign him considering they are likely to have more to spend than the other three interested teams, Luton may also be in a good position to secure him in the summer because they have a chance of winning promotion.

Recording 12 goals in 38 competitive appearances this season, it's no surprise that the 19-year-old is attracting interest.