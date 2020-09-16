3 Charlton Athletic players we can see leaving The Valley by Friday October 16th

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to try and usher in some new arrivals before the end of the transfer window having been limited in doing so considerably so far.

Lee Bowyer has managed to get a few players in but restrictions in place have meant that he has not been able to add anywhere near as much as he would have liked so far.

The hope will be, then, that Thomas Sandgaard, if and when he takes over, will pave the way for new arrivals but, on the flipside of that, we’re looking here at potential exits in the coming weeks.

Here are three that we could see move from the club in some capacity…

Dillon Phillips

Phillips is a top goalkeeper and showed that time and again last season with some superb saves and performances.

This year, though, we’ve not seen him playing with Ben Amos promoted to number 1 and the speculation over his head will not go away.

It could, of course, transpire that he remains at the club and that’d be a boost for Charlton but, similarly, it’d be no shock to see him leave before the deadline.

Charlie Clayden

Clayden features often for the u23 side at the Addicks and though that will provide him with regular minutes, there might well come a time where a loan deal is considered for him, as it so often is with other young Charlton players.

Of course, a lot of this depends on Lee Bowyer getting more senior men in so he won’t have to rely on the younger players but, providing he does, you can see some loans getting sanctioned.

Brendan Wiredu

The Charlton man has spent time out on loan as recently as last season for Colchester United and could well be looking for another loan deal this transfer window to aid his progress.

Charlton have a fine heritage of bringing through young players and Wiredu will want to show that he can be the next off of the conveyor belt in SE7.

