Charlton Athletic will be looking to have a more competitive season ahead in League One.

Dean Holden led the Addicks to 10th in the table last year, but were a ways off competing for a play-off place.

The London club will be aiming to bridge that gap and earn a place in the top six over the next 12 months.

The transfer window represents an opportunity to make up ground on their promotion rivals.

Charlton have already been active in the window, but will be aiming for another number of improvements to the first team squad ahead of the season getting underway next month.

Who are some Charlton Athletic players to look out for next season?

Players currently at the club will also be tasked with stepping-up in a bid to raise standards at the Valley.

Here are three players that you should look out for at Charlton Athletic going into the new campaign…

Miles Leaburn

Leaburn was a key figure for Charlton last season as the 19-year-old came second in the club’s goal scoring charts.

Leaburn bagged 12 goals from just 18 starts, with a further 17 appearances in the league coming from the bench.

The youngster is an exciting prospect that has a lot of potential, which he showcased on numerous occasions last season.

Holden will be hoping that the teenager will be able to take a step further in his development over the next 12 months.

If he can improve upon his breakout season then he could prove to be one of the most important figures in the division altogether.

Lloyd Jones

Jones has signed from Cambridge United following the conclusion of his contract with the League One side.

Jones was an important part of the U's squad last season, making 36 appearances in the league as the team avoided relegation to League Two.

The defender impressed with his performances and has now earned the move to the Valley.

Holden will be hoping he can become a central part of his team’s backline, with Charlton looking to improve their defensive record relative to their rivals.

The 27-year-old is now also coming into his prime years and this will be his chance to show he can compete at a higher level, having been unable to make it in the Championship in the past.

Harvey Isted

Former Luton Town goalkeeper Harvey Isted is another summer signing that has arrived as a free agent at Charlton.

Isted spent the second half of last season out on loan at Barnsley, where he helped the team qualify for the play-offs, narrowly missing out on promotion in the final to Sheffield Wednesday.

Isted fell down the pecking order at Luton, but could prove a very smart signing for Charlton.

The 26-year-old has plenty of Championship experience, is still quite young for a goalkeeper and has arrived at a very affordable cost.

While it’s hard to ever really watch out for a goalkeeper, he could prove a significant upgrade in that area of the team, which would make him a popular figure among supporters.