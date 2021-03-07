3 Charlton Athletic facts that you may never have known about

Charlton Athletic are aiming to try and reignite their push for the play-offs in League One during the end-of-season run-in after what has been a challenging campaign for Lee Bowyer’s side.

The Addicks suffered relegation from the Championship last season and as a result, lost a number of notable performers such as Lyle Taylor. It was therefore always going to be a challenge for them to bounce back at the first time of asking to the Championship.

Charlton is a club that should be playing at a higher level than League One, with the Addicks having even cemented themselves as a solid Premier League side for a number of years under the legendary figure of Alan Curbishley before they were relegated in 2007.

It has been a turbulent period for the club since that time, with some success being enjoyed along the way but also a lot of low points both on and off the field. Charlton are a club with lots of history and one that if they get things right could become a real force once again.

The club was formed in 1905 and they have achieved a lot of successes on the field since then. Here, we take a look at THREE facts about the Addicks that you might not have been aware of until now…

Chris Powell dual record holder

It is rare for a player to hold any record for a club when they finish playing for them, so for a single figure to hold two different club records is a very rare achievement. That honour at Charlton goes to Powell who has represented the Addicks very successfully as both a player and a manager and is one of the most recognisable figures associated with the club.

Powell’s first record is that he is the club’s oldest ever scorer. He registered just his third goal for the club in May 2008 in his final appearance in a 4-1 win against Coventry City at the age of 38 years and 239 days. That is a record that might take some beating for any other player.

The Charlton legend’s second record comes from his time in charge of the club as manager, with Powell guiding the Addicks to their record ever points tally of 101 points as they wrapped up the League One title in style during the 2011/12 campaign.

Record for using the first-ever substitution in the Football League

It is almost unthinkable now that there was once a period in football when no substitutes were allowed onto the field. This season Charlton and other Football League sides are permitted to use as many as five during a single game, which shows just how much the game has evolved over the years as more and more physical demands are asked of players.

On 12 August 1965 Charlton would be the first side in history to bring a sub on during a game in the Football League. That honour went to the legendary figure of Keith Peacock, with him coming on to replace injured goalkeeper Mike Rose just 11 minutes into a clash against Bolton Wanderers.

Peacock would achieve a lot during his time at Charlton and he still remains the club’s second-longest serving player in terms of matches played with 591 appearances for the Addicks.

Charlton one of the original FA Cup giant-killers

When we think of the FA Cup nowadays we all look back to the various giant killings there have been in the competition, with the likes of League Two Crawley Town having even beaten Premier League Leeds United 3-0 in this season’s competition.

The 1923 FA Cup campaign was a historic one for a number of reasons, not least because it was the first-ever that saw the final played at Wembley Stadium. Charlton became one of the competition’s first major giant-killers during that year in their run to the quart-finals.

Along the way, they saw off three top-flight sides in the shape of Manchester City, West Brom and Preston North End. They were eventually seen off in the quarter-finals by Bolton Wanderers, but Charlton’s run to the last eight was a remarkable one.