3 Charlie Wyke replacements that Sunderland must consider if he does leave Stadium Of Light this summer

Sunderland could be carrying out an extensive search for a new striker this summer.

The Black Cats are gearing up for a busy transfer window as they prepare for a fresh push for promotion from League One next season.

A number of players have already left the club following the end of the season, while a number of other high-profile stars could follow with uncertainty over their contracts looming large.

Charlie Wyke is one in question with reports suggesting that Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Millwall are all keen on the player.

So if the 31-goal striker does move on, who should Sunderland look to sign? We take a look at three options.

Kevin Nisbet

The Hibernian striker is bound to be a hot property this summer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent season after scoring 18 goals for the Scottish side, leading to reported interest from the Championship.

With Birmingham City previously linked there could be real competition for his signature, but given his goal record this could be an ideal move for a player looking to make his name in the English game.

Joe Pigott

The AFC Wimbledon man is attracting a lot of attention this summer.

Portsmouth, Derby County, Birmingham City, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest are all said to be keen on the attacker who scored 22 goals for the League One club this term.

If Sunderland are looking for someone with a proven track record at this level, 27-year-old Pigott could be the man.

Dion Charles

Another player with an excellent record in League One.

Dion Charles enjoyed a brilliant season with Accrington Stanley, scoring 20 goals in 49 appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer and so if Sunderland are looking for a bargain then this could be an ideal move.