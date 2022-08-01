3 Charlie Kirk replacements Charlton Athletic should consider if 24-year-old seals exit

Reading, Blackpool and Hibernian are all considering a move for Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 24-year-old started on the bench in the Addicks’ 2-2 draw at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, and spent the second half of last term on loan at Bloomfield Road.

Kirk joined the Addicks at a difficult time, having recently suffered a close family bereavement, and entering a toxic atmosphere at The Valley as a relegation battle appeared realistic under Nigel Adkins.

Johnnie Jackson replaced Adkins in late October 2021, but only to deploy a 3-5-2 formation for the remainder of the campaign, to which did not suit Kirk’s skillset at all.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential replacements the Addicks could look to if Kirk seals a move away…

Harry McKirdy

The Addicks have already signed Joe Wollacott, Mandela Egbo and Jack Payne from the Swindon Town side that finished sixth in League Two under Ben Garner last term.

Therefore, it would not be an enormous surprise for them to come in for another one of the Robins’ players before the window is out.

Charlton could do with further depth in wide areas even with Kirk still at the club, and McKirdy played all across a front three to score 23 goals in all competitions for the Robins last term.

The 25-year-old played the full match as the Robins lost 3-0 at Harrogate Town on Saturday and may consider an exit if possible.

Ayoub Assal

Assal has two years remaining on his contract at AFC Wimbledon and would require a significant fee to prize him away from Plough Lane.

However, the Addicks have recently recouped funds from the sale of Mason Burstow to Chelsea, James Beadle to Brighton and Hove Albion, and from a sell-on clause in Nick Pope’s move from Burnley to Newcastle United.

Throw a fee for Kirk into that and Assal should be affordable.

The 20-year-old managed 16 goal contributions for the Dons in 2021/22.

Anthony Scully

Scully needs a fresh start, and with just one year left on his deal at Lincoln City, the versatile forward definitely represents value in the market.

The 23-year-old managed 22 goal contributions for a fairly below-par Imps side last season and completed the match as they drew 1-1 with Exeter City on Saturday.

The Irishman is a specialist left winger and could be the perfect Kirk replacement.