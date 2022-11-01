3 changes, Thomas out: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Sunderland

Huddersfield Town are back in action on Wednesday evening when they welcome Sunderland to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mark Fotheringham’s side managed to peel themselves off the foot of the Championship table with a 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday and now have eyes on back-to-back victories.

It’s a relatively short turnaround for Huddersfield, who are in the middle of a run that will see them play five times in just a fortnight before the World Cup.

As a result of that, we feel there’s probably going to be some rotation involved, outlined in the three changes in the graphic below:

Lee Nicholls will continue in goal but ahead of him there’s a forced change in the back four with Ollie Turton facing potentially three months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Although he’s not been in the squad since the 3-3 draw with Luton Town, Kaine Kesler-Hayden is a potential option to replace Turton, allowing Ben Jackson to play in a slightly more familiar position. Tom Lees, Michal Helik and Yuta Nakayama, meanwhile, retain their place in the side.

It’s also the same midfield pivot of the excellent David Kasumu and Etienne Camara, whilst Jack Rudoni plays slightly ahead of them.

Jackson takes up a role on the right in our side to help Kesler-Hayden out, with Duane Holmes coming into the team on the left, as he did off the bench against Millwall, to replace the suspended Sorba Thomas.

Finally, for rotation purposes, we’ve got Jordan Rhodes leading the line ahead of Danny Ward.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Huddersfield Town players play for now?

1 of 18 Pipa? Aris Legia Warsaw Malaga Olympiacos