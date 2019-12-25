3 changes: The Sunderland XI we expect Parkinson to field v Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day

Sunderland will be looking to end a run of eight games without a win when they host struggling Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day.

The Black Cats are currently sat 13th in the League One table, and Phil Parkinson will know that results simply have to improve at the earliest of opportunities if they’re to stand any chance of making a timely return to the Championship.

But how can we expect Parkinson’s side to line up against Bolton on Boxing Day as they look to kick-start their faltering season?

Find out below….

Jon McLaughlin has been Parkinson’s first choice goalkeeper in recent weeks, and it seems unlikely that will change ahead of the game against the Trotters.

With Sunderland coming up against a Bolton side that are unlikely to attack the Black Cats from the first whistle, we could see Parkinson go with a defensive three for this game.

The Sunderland boss has already revealed in a pre-match press conference ahead of the game that Jordan Willis is available for selection, and it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him come straight into the starting XI.

Joel Lynch and Alim Öztürk are likely to start at the back for Parkinson’s side, and will be hoping to keep the likes of Joe Dodoo and Daryl Murphy quiet on Boxing Day.

Denver Hume and Conor McLaughlin could start in the wide positions in midfield, and they’ll be hoping to make an impact at both ends of the pitch throughout the contest.

George Dobson is suspended for the game against Keith Hill’s side, and it seems likely that Grant Leadbitter will come into the starting XI in his place.

Luke O’Nien could be moved further up the pitch and into the wide attacking area in place of Duncan Watmore, who might be rested as he continues to be eased back into action after a number of injury problems earlier this season.

Charlie Wyke is almost certainly going to lead the line for the Black Cats in this game, after scoring his third goal of this year’s campaign.

His impressive recent showings are likely to keep the likes of Will Grigg and Marc McNulty out of the starting XI for the foreseeable future as Sunderland look to push themselves up the League One table.

Can you remember the outcome of Sunderland’s last 16 Boxing Day matches? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 Who did Sunderland beat 3-0 on Boxing Day 2003? Rotherham united Bradford City Fleetwood Town Burton Albion