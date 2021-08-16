3 changes: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Fleetwood Town

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first victory of the League One season over the weekend, beating Doncaster Rovers 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s side were aided by a stunning Barry Bannan strike, alongside Dennis Adeniran wrapping up the points with a goal minutes later.

It was also a third consecutive clean sheet for Moore across all competitions, with Wednesday now mixing solidarity with goals.

This week, the Owls host Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough and will be looking to establish themselves in the League One promotion race early in the season.

Ahead of that game, there’s a few selection issues for Moore to weigh up, which we aim to tackle below:

After another clean sheet, it is hard to imagine that Moore will be itching to change the personnel within his back four.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is Wednesday’s first choice goalkeeper, whilst Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa are a solid centre-back partnership. Liam Palmer is playing well at left-back, with Jack Hunt balancing the unit on the right.

A key change could well come in midfield after George Byers’ impressive cameo from the bench against Doncaster. He played a part in the build-up to Bannan’s goal and helped elevate the performance of his captain and Adeniran.

Byers starting would allow Bannan, Adeniran and Lewis Wing a little bit more freedom to get forward and influence the game, just as they did against Doncaster.

Jaden Brown impressed from the bench against Doncaster too, meaning he’s a contender to come into the side on the left.

In attack, Callum Paterson’s return to action offers a headache after Florian Kamberi was handed a starting chance on Saturday. However, it was Lee Gregory that impressed as a substitute against Doncaster, staking a claim for a place in Moore’s line-up.

