3 changes Ipswich Town could make after winless opening two matches

The first two matches have not gone according to plan for Paul Cook’s big spending Tractor Boys.

Despite assembling a breathtaking squad for League One level, Ipswich snatched a last gasp equaliser against Morecambe and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by League Two’s Newport County.

The weight of expectation will only grow if Cook cannot turn the Tractor Boys into a winning machine in the coming months, with the new owners at Portman Road showing clear ambition in the transfer market.

Fortunately with the depth of talent in their ranks Cook has plenty of alternatives to turn to as they look to kickstart their 2021/22 campaign.

Here, then, are three changes the manager could make for the side’s trip to face Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion on Saturday…

Kyle Edwards

The club announced the signing of former West Bromwich Albion man Kyle Edwards on Monday. Joining Rekeem Harper on the move from the Baggies to Suffolk this summer.

The 23-year-old has pace and skill in abundance and commits players whenever he receives the ball, preferably deployed off the left flank Edwards’ flair could be the spark to ignite Ipswich’s season before this dry patch drags on.

The former England U20 international has a point to prove having been on trial with various clubs before arriving at Paul Cook’s door, the thirst to impress his new manager should have a positive impact on the team.

Hayden Coulson

Another addition this week, Coulson joined on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough with Neil Warnock disappointed to lose his services.

The 23-year-old is a versatile left sider, just the same as Matt Penney who started at left back against Morecambe, has seen his first team opportunities decrease in the last year or so at the Riverside and will be hoping this loan move can demonstrate he is a player of second tier standard.

As Cook looks to blood all of these new additions, a Coulson and Edwards left flank could completely freshen up Town’s play.

Conor Chaplin

The marquee signing from Barnsley chipped in with an assist on the opening day playing in a fluid number ten role.

However his intelligent movement and pace in behind could arguably be better utilised as a central striker, in looking to combine with Joe Pigott and allow greater space in creative areas for Scott Fraser.

Cook has the option of deploying Chaplin in a front two.

These options are amongst a plethora of choices Cook will need to make before their trip to Burton, but should they not take all three points the pressure will begin to build with automatic promotion the club’s aim.

