3 changes, Evans in: The Blackburn Rovers XI we expect Mowbray to play v Bristol City on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers return to action this weekend with a tough test against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side still have aspirations of reaching the Championship’s play-offs, but there’s got to be a fast start for Rovers and they could do with taking points off a fellow play-off contender in Bristol City.

A postponement of over three months has given Blackburn a chance to reflect and build-up to rectifying their previous result – a 3-0 loss to Derby County.

Ahead of their return to action this weekend, we take a look at the starting XI we are expecting Mowbray to unleash against Bristol City…

Starting in goal will be Christian Walton, who has been Rovers’ No.1 all season and has impressed.

Ahead of him, Ryan Nyambe, Tosin Adarabioyo and Darragh Lenihan pick themselves, whilst questions over who will start at left-back could be solved by the versatility of Stewart Downing.

The holding midfield pair of Lewis Travis and Corry Evans could be reunited, whilst Lewis Holtby may operate ahead of them in the No.10 role in the continued absence of Bradley Dack.

Joe Rothwell could play from the left, whilst Sam Gallagher’s previous outings on the right suggest he might get a run out there, allowing the impressive Adam Armstrong to continue in attack.

