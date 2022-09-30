3 changes Blackburn Rovers could make ahead of Millwall fixture

Blackburn Rovers have been up and down so far in the Championship this season under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Just one look at their last five outings shows how good they can be but also how inconsistent they have also become this season. Last time around, they were humbled in a 2-0 defeat to Luton but prior to that, they had performed excellently to seal an emphatic 2-0 win over Watford.

A win over Blackpool was also followed up by a narrow loss to Bristol City. It means in their last five games they have won two and lost three, with not a single draw. Ahead of their next fixture then, they need to get back to winning ways and stay like that.

With their fixture against Millwall this weekend up next then, here is three tweaks the club could make to try and get back to winning ways.

12 quiz questions about Blackburn Rovers legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 What position did Bob Crompton play for Blackburn? Right-back Left winger Goalkeeper Centre Forward

1. Bringing John Buckley back into the fold

Anyone who has watched John Buckley knows that he is well capable of producing the goods in the Championship. He has bagged assists and goals and when sitting behind the forwards, he can dictate the play and split open the opposition defence.

This season though, he has managed to feature in just eight of their fixtures so far and a handful of those have been cameos off the bench. Last time against Luton for example, the 22-year-old had to make do with a sporadic substitute appearance.

He came onto the field for the on-loan Tyler Morton, who hasn’t been too bad since his arrival. He’s looked fairly comfortable in midfield despite being just 19-years-old and has played nine times so far. However, against the Hatters, he didn’t have his best showing and perhaps it could be time for some rest and rotation against the Lions. Buckley himself is only 22-years-old but he already has a lot of experience – more than Morton – and that could work against Millwall.

2. Start Callum Brittain on the right flank

Blackburn struggled to really get forward down their right flank against Luton and they need to try and be on the front foot more and get more attacking in most areas of the field.

That is showcased by Hayden Carter’s performance against the Hatters. He wasn’t bad by any means but the way in which he played his game showed how on the back foot Rovers were. He had more tackles than anyone else on the field with four despite being a wing-back and created no chances. It shows that he spent more time doing his defensive duties than attacking ones. Callum Brittain on the other hand came off the bench and immediately had more dribbles than anyone else on the field.

Perhaps then, Blackburn need to trust themselves to take the game to Millwall at the weekend and that could involve bringing Brittain on from the beginning to run at the opposition and take the game to the Lions.

3. Swap around the attackers

Blackburn, despite having Ben Brereton Diaz in their midst, failed to score a single goal against Luton.

It was a bad day at the office for their forwards and perhaps then, they could do with freshening up for this next game against Millwall. Tyrhys Dolan has four goal contributions already this season, so has proven he can produce the goods still, but he was pretty quiet and absent against the Hatters.

For the Millwall game then, perhaps Dolan or both wingers should be swapped to try and get the attack going again. That could mean perhaps playing Bradley Dack as a winger, a player who certainly knows where the back of the net is when fit, or maybe new signing George Hirst too.