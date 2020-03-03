3 changes, 4-1-4-1: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Garry Monk to field v Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to spring the shock of the FA Cup Fifth Round when they welcome Manchester City to Hillsborough, after a disappointing defeat to Derby County in the league at the weekend.

The Owls are struggling in the league under Garry Monk as they play-off push falters, seeing them sit eight points off sixth place after their defeat on Saturday.

Garry Monk has been looking to experiment with his side to arrest this poor run of form and hasn’t been able to find any kind of consistency in 2020 with just two league wins and a decent FA Cup run building. A win against Charlton Athletic last week looked like boosting the confidence of the Wednesday fans but they were brought back down to Earth when Derby’s strong first-half showing stunned Wednesday, seeing them eventually win the clash 3-1.

It was a woeful defensive display from Monk’s back line and would not be what he wanted to see with one of the most creative and potent attacking sides in Europe making the trip to S6 on Wednesday night.

Wednesday have been impressive in the FA Cup this season with away wins over Brighton and Hove Albion and QPR, conceding once and scoring four.

Here is the Wednesday lineup we expect Garry Monk to field as they welcome Pep Guardiola’s men to Hillsborough, looking to spring a major shock…

With City looking to dominate the game and probably doing so from the outset, Monk will be looking to pack the midfield to stifle as much of their creativity as possible, meaning he will most likely operate with a 4-1-4-1 setup.

In goal will remain Cameron Dawson who has nailed down his starting berth over Keiren Westwood in the past five months as it appears that Monk has decided who he wants to remain in goal for the foreseeable future.

Are these Wednesday facts true or false?

1 of 15 Sheffield Wednesday were originally founded in 1867 - true or false? True False

In the back four will be two changes from the side that lost to the Rams at the weekend as Osaze Urhoghide and Dominic Iorfa come in at right-back and right-centre-back, replacing Liam Palmer and Tom Lees. They will start alongside Julian Borner and Morgan Fox and will be in for a very tough game coming up against City’s Carabao Cup-winning attack.

In holding midfield is expected to be Joey Pelupessy, with Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee retaining their spot from the weekend, but in a more compact and defensive setup. OUt wide on either flank will Jacob Murphy and Kadeem Harris as other midfielders sit out injured. There could be a case for Fernando Forestieri starting, given his attacking talent, but more pace on the break could be warranted to hit City where they are vulnerable.

As a lone striker will be Atdhe Nuhiu as Steven Fletcher continues to step up his full recovery from his knee injury, and while he will be involved in some capacity, Monk’s wording of his current fitness would suggest a start is unlikely.