3 Championship players it is time to get excited about

The 2022/23 Championship season is now underway and though the opening weekend may have been a little lacking in goals, there was certainly no shortage of drama.

We look set for another thrilling campaign of second-tier football with teams scrapping it out at both sides of the table.

It’s too early to say with any real conviction who we can expect to see at in the top two, or at Wembley in May, or dropping down to League One but what we can do is pick out some of the players we are most excited about for the season ahead.

With that in mind, Ned Holmes and Toby Wilding sat down today to highlight the three players each believe that you should be excited about.

Though they took slightly different approaches, there was certainly no shortage of talent on the two lists.

