3 Championship clubs who should make a move for 28-year-old following Bristol City exit

Bristol City today confirmed the release of 11 players from their squad – including striker Famara Diedhiou.

A 2017 signing for a club-record £5.3 million fee at the time – which still remains as their third most expensive signing behind Han Noah-Massengo and Tomas Kalas – Diedhiou became the Robins’ talisman and he hit double figures in terms of league goals for his first three seasons.

Things have gone a bit wrong in the last 12 months though – City have tried their best to get the Senegal international tied down for longer at Ashton Gate but their efforts have produced nothing and that may have played a part in Diedhiou’s performances.

The 28-year-old scored just eight goals this season in 40 appearances and there’s been a perceived lack of effort from him – perhaps knowing he was departing for months.

There’s still a regular goalscorer in there somewhere though, and on a free transfer he would be a good signing for a lot of Championship teams.

Middlesbrough aside who seem to be making a play for him, let’s look at three other second tier teams who could be a good fit for Diedhiou.

Derby County

Providing they can get a takeover sorted before pre-season starts following pulling out of negotiations with Erik Alonso, then Derby would be silly to not be in the running.

Their striking options look very bleak going into the 2021/22 season, with just Colin Kazim-Richards on the books as Martyn Waghorn is out of contract – and he failed to pull up any trees this past season.

Whilst Kazim-Richards and Diedhiou are perhaps similar in their ability to hold the ball up, the latter is definitely more prolific and when a takeover is sorted, Derby will probably be able to meet his wage demands and you’d imagine he’d go into Pride Park as an immediate first-choice.

Blackburn Rovers

The sale of Adam Armstrong to the Premier League is pretty much inevitable this summer, but Blackburn should be handsomely rewarded from a financial standpoint for his form in the last two seasons.

It’s going to be difficult for Rovers to get an Armstrong carbon copy seeing as though they developed him so much themselves, so getting a powerful striker like Diedhiou could be a good alternative.

Tony Mowbray could make him the focal point of the attack and his hold-up play could bring the likes of Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan into the mix, and with the money that will come in for Armstrong wages should not be an issue.

Swansea City

This is perhaps a surprising pick, but if Swansea don’t make it through the play-offs and into the Premier League then they could do a lot worse than picking up Diedhiou.

Steve Cooper has reverted to a 4-2-3-1 recently after playing with two strikers for most of the season – both of them being natural wingers in Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe.

They’ve both scored a good amount of goals but allowing them to play in their natural positions and bringing in a striker who can both hold the ball up and also score would be ideal, and Diedhiou could be that man.

Swansea probably aren’t in the position nowadays to be throwing about millions of pounds on players, so Diedhiou on a free would be smart business.