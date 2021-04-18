3 Championship clubs who should be in the race to sign 23-year-old goalkeeper next season amid transfer interest

Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen is attracting Championship interest after some impressive performances on loan at Preston North End, per The Sun (April 18, page 67).

The 23-year-old has been tested at Deepdale over the last three months, especially as the Lilywhites lost two key defenders in Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher just weeks after the Dane arrived.

Iversen has shipped some goals as expected with a chopped-and-changed back-line in-front of him, but his shot-stopping abilities have come to the forefront and other clubs are clearly taking notice.

With several second tier sides taking an interest in the 6 ft 4 in stopper, let’s look at three outfits that Iversen could realistically end up at for the 2021/22 campaign.

Preston North End

The obvious move for Iversen would be a return to Deepdale next season, a place where his talents have flourished after finding himself out in the cold at OH Leuven for the first half of the campaign.

Iversen was only signed though because of a knee injury picked up by regular goalkeeper Declan Rudd though, and with the 30-year-old returning to full fitness for pre-season, the Dane may find himself in a battle for the number one shirt.

Can Iversen risk having a challenge for a starting spot and potentially halting his development? There’s potentially other destinations that will have a shirt up for grabs this summer and places he may find easier to nail it down.

Derby County

One of those places could be Pride Park, and Wayne Rooney could be on the hunt for a new stopper should they remain in the Championship.

We won’t know what division the Rams will be in next season potentially until the final day of the season, but there’s serious questions to be asked of their goalkeeping options.

David Marshall at the age of 36 is coming to the final years of his career and Kelle Roos hasn’t exactly been convincing when called upon this season, so there’s a chance if he’s wanted that Iversen could simply stroll into the club and take the starting jersey.

Middlesbrough

Boro already have a loanee goalkeeper this season in Marcus Bettinelli, but if the club listen to the fans perspective then they won’t be pursuing a permanent deal for the Fulham stopper.

They haven’t been impressed by him and that means Neil Warnock will be searching for another number one in the summer, and Iversen could well and truly fit the bill.

Both Derby and Boro are likely to show more ambition than North End this summer and if Iversen wants to play behind a more solid defence which could include Dael Fry and Paddy McNair, then he could head to the Riverside.